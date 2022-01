A man, about 40, was found dead in Little Village Sunday morning, police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was found shot in the face around 4:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.