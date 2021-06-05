Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Austin, another man hurt in same shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers found a man unresponsive about 1:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds on the head and chest in the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead the scene.

He hasn’t been identified, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR LOCAL NEWS ALERTS

Another man, 26, was also hurt in the shooting, police said. He was shot in the ankle and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital.

He was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Mayfield, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Witnesses haven’t cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Advertisement

Area Five detectives are investigating.