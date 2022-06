A man was found shot Saturday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responding to a shot spotter call found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue about 10:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.