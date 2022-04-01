Man found shot and beaten at Glenview motel

A man was shot and beaten during an argument Thursday night at a Glenview motel.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:49 p.m. at a Motel 6 located at 1535 Milwaukee Ave.

They found a 39-year-old man who was shot and beaten during an argument with a known suspect, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived.

The wounded man was taken to Glenbrook Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Glenview police investigate.