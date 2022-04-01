Man found shot and beaten at Glenview motel
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A man was shot and beaten during an argument Thursday night at a Glenview motel.
Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:49 p.m. at a Motel 6 located at 1535 Milwaukee Ave.
They found a 39-year-old man who was shot and beaten during an argument with a known suspect, police said.
The gunman fled the scene before police arrived.
The wounded man was taken to Glenbrook Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, police said.
No one is in custody as Glenview police investigate.