Man found shot at Park City apartment complex

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening at a Park City apartment complex.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 6 p.m. at the Colonial Park Apartment Complex at 3341 Seventh Street.

Police found a 33-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was taken to Condell Hospital where he was taken into surgery, police said. His condition was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Park City police at (847) 662-2135.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP