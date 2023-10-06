Man found shot dead in vehicle on West Side

A man was found fatally shot inside a car on Chicago's West Side Friday morning.

Chicago police officers were called to the 3000 block of 5th Avenue in East Garfiled Park at about 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

A 28-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was pronounced dead on scene. Police say a handgun was found next to the victim in the vehicle.

No arrests have been reported. Police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.