Man found shot dead in vehicle on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot inside a car on Chicago's West Side Friday morning.
Chicago police officers were called to the 3000 block of 5th Avenue in East Garfiled Park at about 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
A 28-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
He was pronounced dead on scene. Police say a handgun was found next to the victim in the vehicle.
No arrests have been reported. Police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.