A man was found shot to death Sunday on the West Side, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., the 25-year-old was found under train tracks in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.