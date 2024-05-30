Man found shot to death in Joliet parking lot; apartment window and vehicles also struck by gunfire

A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Joliet apartment building Wednesday morning.

At 11:47 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 2300 block of White Birch Lane for multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man who was unresponsive and sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While investigating the shooting, police recovered over 20 spent shell casings near the area where the victim was located. Three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot and a nearby apartment window were also struck by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.