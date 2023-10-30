Man found shot in car in Bronzeville

A man was shot three times and critically wounded Sunday night in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

A driver waved down a CFD ambulance around 10:24 p.m. and directed them to a 31-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car in the 5600 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said.

The victim had been shot in the neck, chest and abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to CPD.

The driver who alerted the ambulance left the scene before officers arrived.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.