A 24-year-old man was found shot in the torso near West Ridge early Saturday.

Police said the man was found just after midnight in the 5900 block of N. Western.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

The man was unable to provide details to police.

Nobody is in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating.