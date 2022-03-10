Man found shot to death in Chicago's South Shore

A man was found shot to death in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police said.

According to Chicago police, just after 6 a.m., in the 7300 block of South Phillips, a man, approximately 20-30 years old was found unresponsive will multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.