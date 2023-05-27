Man found shot to death in Lake View East: police

A 34-year-old man was found shot to death in Lake View East Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was found on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West Surf Street at 2:15 a.m.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

There are no further details available at this time. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

At least two others were killed in shootings over Friday night in Chicago.