Man found shot to death in Oak Park; second gun-related homicide this summer

A man was fatally shot in Oak Park Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Lake Street.

At about 10:45 p.m., Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive man face down near his vehicle with gunshot wounds in his head and abdomen, police said.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Terrance Roebuck of Chicago, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is the second gun-related homicide in Oak Park this summer, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800.