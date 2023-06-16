Man found shot to death on sidewalk in West Garfield Park: police

A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

According to police, the male victim was discovered lying on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of W. Gladys Avenue around 6:34 p.m.

Police say the victim was struck in the lower back by gunfire and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses were not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.