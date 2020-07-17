Man found strangled in Chicago Lawn

Police are questioning a person of interest after a man was found strangled inside of an abandoned building Thursday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

A 20-year-old woman told officers about 2 p.m. that a man was unresponsive on the floor of a building in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old had a cord wrapped around his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy found the man died of strangulation and ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

Area One detectives are questioning a person of interest, police said.