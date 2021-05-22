Man found unresponsive in East Garfield Park with gunshot wounds

A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.

The 27-year-old was found lying unresponsive about 2:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Monroe Street with gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.