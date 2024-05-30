Man from Mexico indicted in Chicago for allegedly importing suicide drug

A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted a Mexican resident on charges of illegally importing and distributing the drug Pentobarbital from Mexico to the United States.

Pentobarbital, commercially available in Mexico for euthanizing animals, is a controlled substance in the U.S. and has been used in state-sponsored executions. Daniel Gonzalez-Munguia, also known as "Alejandro Vasquez," is accused of operating an online drug business to sell Pentobarbital to individuals contemplating suicide in the U.S. and worldwide.

During the investigation, law enforcement intercepted numerous parcels shipped from Mexico allegedly by Gonzalez-Munguia. Authorities conducted well-being checks and recovered Pentobarbital from several despondent individuals who admitted ordering the drug online. In some cases, individuals who purchased the drug were later found dead, including in the Chicago area.

Gonzalez-Munguia of Puebla, Mexico, faces up to 60 years in federal prison if convicted. He is currently in U.S. custody, awaiting arraignment in federal court in Chicago.