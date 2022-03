Glenview police said that Young Park, 73, of Northbrook, was killed in a six-car crash on Saturday.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at West Lake Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said that five other drivers were hospitalized in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.

