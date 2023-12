A man was grazed by gunfire Monday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 9 p.m. when a female, whose age was unknown, started shooting in the first block of West 79th Street, police said.

The victim was grazed on his leg and refused medical treatment, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.