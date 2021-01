A man was grazed in a shooting Thursday in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man, 20, was grazed on the face about 2:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Area One detectives are investigating.