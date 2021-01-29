Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Salle County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

Man held without bail for opening fire during 'road rage incident' on Eisenhower Expressway

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Jesse Martinez | Illinois State Police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was ordered held without bail this week for allegedly shooting someone on the Eisenhower Expressway in November.

Jesse Martinez, 19, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm for the incident on Nov. 17, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on westbound I-290 near Laramie Avenue, state police said.

Martinez allegedly opened fire during a "road rage incident" and struck a passenger in another vehicle, causing life-threatening injuries, state police said. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Martinez was arrested Wednesday in the 2500 block of East 97th Place by FBI agents and state police, officials said.

He is currently behind held without bail at the Cook County Jail.