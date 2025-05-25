Man hospitalized after sidewalk beating in West Town, police say

The Brief A 34-year-old man was beaten on the sidewalk early Sunday in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue; he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



A 34-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition after he was beaten early Sunday in West Town, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was assaulted on the sidewalk by an unknown male who then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.