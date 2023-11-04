Man hospitalized after shooting in Rivers Casino parking lot

A person was hospitalized after being wounded in an overnight shooting in a Rivers Casino parking lot in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

About 12:52 a.m., an officer was patrolling the casino's parking lot when he was flagged down by a male victim who was requesting an ambulance, according to a statement from Des Plaines police.

Police said the victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, and was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

Three people, including the victim, have been identified and police are still investigating.

No further information was immediately available.