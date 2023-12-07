Man hospitalized, suspect on the run from police after shooting in Roseland

An argument between two men turned to a shooting, leaving one of them hospitalized and the other on the run from Chicago police.

The shooting happened at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 11200 block of S. Michigan Avenue, in Roseland.

It's unknown what the argument was about, but police said the situation escalated when one of the men pulled a firearm and shot the other man, 39, striking him twice in the lower body.

The shooter left the area and headed westbound on 113th Street. At last check, police have not yet located him.

Authorities said the injured man was taken to Christ Hospital and is in serious condition.

Detectives are still investigating.