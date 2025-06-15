Chicago area man impersonated CPD officer, police say

A 21-year-old suburban man was charged with falsely impersonating a Chicago police officer during anti-ICE protests in the city’s downtown last Thursday.

What we know:

Willie Mathews Jr., of Matteson, was charged with false personation of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded gun, and forgery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Mathews was arrested in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue in the Loop around 5:10 p.m. after he was seen allegedly wearing police "identifiers."

As officers arrested him, they also found a weapon.

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Saturday.