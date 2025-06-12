Anti-ICE demonstrators take to the streets in downtown Chicago

As Governor JB Pritzker testified in Washington, D.C. during a tense congressional hearing on immigration Thursday, protesters took to the streets of Chicago for an anti-ICE demonstration—shutting down Michigan Avenue during rush hour.

What we know:

With protests ramping up in Los Angeles, Chicago organizations are holding demonstrations of their own—condemning enhanced immigration enforcement and speaking out against the potential for local workplace raids.

"We are preparing for workplace raids across the region, just like we saw in LA last week. We hear there will be tactical teams," said Marcos Ceniceros, executive director, Warehouse Workers for Justice (WWJ). "At WWJ we hear from workers every day who are terrified, scared to drive to work, to drop off their kids at school, to go to church, to speak up on the job when they witness or experience exploitation. But that fear is turning into power. Workers are not backing down. They are organizing in workplaces and communities."

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of people rallied downtown. Unlike Tuesday's protest, however, things remained peaceful with no arrests, according to police.

Led by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), the crowd took to Michigan Avenue, marching north until they reached Wacker Drive.

As they rounded the corner, Wabash Avenue was blocked by salt trucks and fencing, which prevented demonstrators from getting any closer to Trump Tower.

Still, they stopped to send a message before returning to Grant Park.

"These past few days have been heavy, the fear is real," said Veronica Castro, deputy director, ICIRR. "Today we are here to say, ICE out of Chicago, ICE out Illinois, ICE out of everywhere."

Chicago police officers—in front, behind, and on either side of demonstrators—closed streets and diverted traffic in a rolling fashion.

A number of other grassroots organizations joined the protest, including the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the Chicago Federation of Labor, and Organized Communities Against Deportations (OCAD).

They spoke about Gladis Yolanda Chavez Pineda, a mother taken during an ICE operation in the South Loop last week.

"Gladis is on the lines. Hundreds of mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters are on the line, our democracy and freedom is on the line. This is a pivot point for our society," said Antonio Gutierrez, OCAD organizer. "We will either rise and resist or we will allow Trump to become the fascist dictator that he clearly wants to become."

Organizers are urging others to stand with immigrant communities. Advocates also recommend that any undocumented immigrants with questions or concerns reach out to the Family Support Network Hotline at 1-855-435-7693.

"This is a city of immigrants that has been built by immigrants," said Bob Reiter with the Chicago Federation of Labor.

"We have made homes here, we have created beautiful spaces for all of us to share, and we will remain," added Ireri Unzueta with the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization.

What's next:

On Saturday, June 14, protests are planned across the country, including at Daley Plaza.

It's being called the 'No Kings' rally, which will coincide with President Trump's planned military parade in Washington, D.C.