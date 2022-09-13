Man impersonating police officer sought by CPD

Police are seeking a man who has been impersonating a Chicago police officer on three separate occasions in the past couple of weeks.

In each incident, the man announces he is a Chicago police officer while wearing CPD apparel dressed to pass as an officer, police said in a community alert.

The impersonator flashes a badge while attempting to enter establishments and is also carrying a handgun, police said.

There have been three reported incidents at the following times and locations:

In the evening hours of Aug. 29 at 10906 S. Wallace St. in Roseland

In the evening hours of Sept. 1 at 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr.

In the morning hours of Sept. 12 at 550 W. Roosevelt Rd. in the South Loop

Police said the suspect is in his early 40s and is between 5-feet and 5-foot-5, weighing roughly 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.