Expand / Collapse search

Man impersonating police officer sought by CPD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are seeking a man who has been impersonating a Chicago police officer on three separate occasions in the past couple of weeks.

In each incident, the man announces he is a Chicago police officer while wearing CPD apparel dressed to pass as an officer, police said in a community alert.

The impersonator flashes a badge while attempting to enter establishments and is also carrying a handgun, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There have been three reported incidents at the following times and locations:

  • In the evening hours of Aug. 29 at 10906 S. Wallace St. in Roseland
  • In the evening hours of Sept. 1 at 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr. 
  • In the morning hours of Sept. 12 at 550 W. Roosevelt Rd. in the South Loop

Police said the suspect is in his early 40s and is between 5-feet and 5-foot-5, weighing roughly 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.