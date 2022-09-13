Man impersonating police officer sought by CPD
CHICAGO - Police are seeking a man who has been impersonating a Chicago police officer on three separate occasions in the past couple of weeks.
In each incident, the man announces he is a Chicago police officer while wearing CPD apparel dressed to pass as an officer, police said in a community alert.
The impersonator flashes a badge while attempting to enter establishments and is also carrying a handgun, police said.
There have been three reported incidents at the following times and locations:
- In the evening hours of Aug. 29 at 10906 S. Wallace St. in Roseland
- In the evening hours of Sept. 1 at 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr.
- In the morning hours of Sept. 12 at 550 W. Roosevelt Rd. in the South Loop
Police said the suspect is in his early 40s and is between 5-feet and 5-foot-5, weighing roughly 230 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.