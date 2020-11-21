Man in custody after allegedly shooting at Chicago police

A person was taken into custody after allegedly firing shots at Chicago police Saturday in Fernwood on the South Side.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were in the 10400 block of South Union Avenue when they saw a male firing shots, Chicago police said. He then opened fire in the direction of officers before running.

Officers did not return fire, and the suspect was taken into custody, police said. A weapon was also recovered.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

