Man in custody after hanging off side of Trump Tower for more than 13 hours

A man was taken into police custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower from a rope since Sunday evening demanding to speak to President Donald Trump.

The man, who is in his 20s, began dangling from the tower’s 16th-floor balcony about 5:30 p.m., asking to speak to the president and trying to get his message to the media, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern. Police officers at the scene said they believe the man used a climbing harness.

The man has threatened to kill himself, Chicago police said. Negotiators spent hours on the deck trying to get the man down overnight.

The situation was “resolved peacefully” by negotiators and the man was in police custody with no injuries reported, according to a tweet posted by Ahern shortly before 7 a.m.

Police blocked off traffic on Upper Wacker around Trump Tower, which overlooks the Chicago River at 401 N. Wabash Ave. A crowd of onlookers gathered across from the tower, some wondering if it was part of a stunt for the upcoming Batman movie, which has been shooting in the city recently.

Several CTA bus reroutes caused by street closures in the area Monday morning have since ended, according to the transit agency.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are places to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat with them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Here are some common warning signs of suicide, as provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: