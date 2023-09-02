Man in his 90s run over and killed by Metra train in Antioch

A man in his 90's was killed while crossing train tracks to get to a football game in Antioch on Friday night.

The Village of Antioch said the man was attempting to enter the football stadium when he was hit by a Metra commuter train.

Antioch Village police said the person was struck at the railroad crossing on Route 173 east of Main Street.

His name has not been released.

The village said preliminary testing shows the gates were functioning properly.

The road was closed for several hours and parents were given alternate ways to pick up their children from the Antioch Community High School football game nearby.