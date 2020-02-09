Man in police custody after allegedly murdering 33-year-old in South Shore

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting another man to death in South Shore, according to police.

The man, 27, was in his parked vehicle about 4:35 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue when he shot a 33-year-old man who was outside, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The alleged shooter was taken into custody without incident.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.