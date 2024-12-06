Man indicted after drug-soaked paper found in glove at Cook County Jail

The Brief Man indicted: Kevin Avant, 28, was indicted on Nov. 20 for possessing contraband in Cook County Jail after handing officers a disposable glove filled with drug-soaked paper. Synthetic drugs found: Lab tests confirmed the paper contained synthetic cannabinoids, according to the Illinois State Police forensic lab. Ongoing issue: The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has secured 61 charges this year related to drug-soaked paper smuggling in the jail.



A disposable glove filled with pieces of drug-soaked paper has led to the indictment of a 28-year-old man on a contraband charge, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Avant was indicted Nov. 20 by a Cook County grand jury on a charge of possession of contraband in a penal institution.

The charge stems from an Aug. 17 incident at Cook County Jail, when Avant was being searched by investigators.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictured is 28-year-old Kevin Avant. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Avant pulled out the disposable glove and handed it to officers.

The glove contained pieces of paper that later tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids, according to results from the Illinois State Police forensic lab.

So far this year, 61 charges have been filed in connection with the possession or smuggling of drug-soaked paper into the jail, the sheriff's office said.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.