Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park

A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting.

The victim went to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left ankle. He is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.