A man was shot early Friday morning in Austin.

The 28-year-old was outside in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 5:15 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police.

Police said he was struck in his right thigh and self-transported to Rush-Oak Park Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.