Man injured in Scottsdale Metra crash dies days later

A man who was critically injured after a Metra train hit a car last week on the Southwest Side died days later.

Christopher T. Davis, 19, was one of four people injured when the train hit the car at a railroad crossing Feb. 12 near 87th Street and Pulaski Road, a Metra spokesperson and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An outbound SouthWest Service train hit the car about 7:30 p.m., and the impact caused the car to strike Davis, authorities said.

Davis was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 3:51 p.m. Feb. 14, authorities said.

Autopsy results released Sunday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Three other people hurt in the crash were taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center and the University of Chicago Medical Center.