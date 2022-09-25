Man inside Chicago home struck by gunfire from outside: police

A man inside a home was wounded after shots were fired outside the West Garfield Park residence Sunday morning.

Around 7:27 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was inside the home in the 4400 block of W. West End Avenue when he was shot in the back.

Police say gunfire was heard outside the home right before the victim was struck.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.