Man killed, 3 wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting

A man was killed and three others were wounded Monday morning in a drive-by shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Four people were standing on the sidewalk around 1:40 a.m. in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were both shot in their right legs and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 39-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.