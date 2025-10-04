Man killed, another injured in West Garfield Park, police say

One man is injured and another dead after a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Around 2:20 p.m., a 21-year-old mand and a 29-year-old man were on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached and fired shots at them in the 100 block of S. Pulaski.

The 21-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to the groin and torso. The individual was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died.

The 29-year-old was shot in the right and left arms. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was reported in fair condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.