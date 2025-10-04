Man killed, another injured in West Garfield Park, police say
CHICAGO - One man is injured and another dead after a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Around 2:20 p.m., a 21-year-old mand and a 29-year-old man were on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached and fired shots at them in the 100 block of S. Pulaski.
The 21-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to the groin and torso. The individual was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died.
The 29-year-old was shot in the right and left arms. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was reported in fair condition.
Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.