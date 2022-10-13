Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The 25-year-old man was struck in the left should and transported to the same hospital in good condition.
Nobody was reported in custody.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.