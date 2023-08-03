Cook County man killed during armed robbery outside gas station

A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday outside a gas station in south suburban Lansing.

Cameron Webster was at the QuikTrip gas station in the 17300 block of Torrence Avenue about 4:39 a.m. when he was shot during an armed robbery, Lansing police said.

Webster, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Lansing police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at 708-895-7150.