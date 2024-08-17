Man killed in Bronzeville shooting

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue around 12:29 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The offender fled the scene. No one is in custody at this time.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.