Man killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago’s South Side

A drive-by shooting on Chicago’s South Side left one man dead, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The incident occurred at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of W Cermak Road.

Police said the man was outside when he was approached by someone in a silver car.

After a brief conversation, a person in the car fired multiple shots toward the man, according to CPD.

The man was shot multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries a short time later, police said. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.