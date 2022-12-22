Man killed in drive-by shooting at West Lawn gas station

A man was fatally shot while at a gas station in West Lawn early Thursday morning.

Police say the victim, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road around 1:51 a.m. when an unidentified offender in an SUV started firing.

The victim was shot in the leg and torso. He jumped into a car and fled the scene. As he was driving off, the victim lost control of the vehicle and jumped the cub in the 3700 block of West Marquette Road.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced, officials say.

Area One Detectives are investigating.