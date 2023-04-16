Boy, 17, killed in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards Saturday night.

Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of West 51st Street around 11:18 a.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

He was later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Curtis Moore.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The shooter got away. Area One detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.