Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side: police

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side overnight.

Police say a 35-year-old man was crossing 95th Street near South Union Avenue when he was struck by a gray Durango traveling westbound at about 2:26 a.m.

The vehicle did not stop. The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is in custody.

Major Accidents is investigating the incident.