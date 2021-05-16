Man killed in Marynook crash: police

A man was killed and another injured in a crash early Sunday in Marynook on the South Side.

About 12:35 a.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Chevy Cruz south on Dorchester Avenue when he was struck by a Lexus sedan traveling east at the intersection of 83rd Street, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Lexus, a man in his 20s, was ejected from his car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

The 18-year-old was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

There are currently no citations pending, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.