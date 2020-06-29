Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-80 near Morris

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Sunday on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County.

Nathan Oliver Carroll, 35, was eastbound on a blue motorcycle on I-80 about 3:18 p.m. west of Route 47 when he tried to change lanes and struck the passenger side of a semitrailer, Illinois State Police said.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. He lived in Channahon.

All lanes on I-80 were shut down until 7:02 p.m., state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.