Man killed in shooting near IIT campus

A man was shot and killed Friday near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Charles J. Moore, 24, was walking about 10:40 p.m. in the first block of East 33rd Street when two males approached on foot and at least one of them opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Moore was hit twice in the leg and once in the face and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. He lived in Bronzeville.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.