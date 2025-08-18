Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in shooting after argument on Chicago's South Side, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 18, 2025 10:52am CDT
Greater Grand Crossing
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A man was fatally shot Monday morning following an argument in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
    • Police said the shooting happened around 6:48 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue.
    • The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed after an argument turned violent Monday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:48 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

After an exchange of words, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect was not immediately shared, and it is unclear what sparked the argument.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

