Man killed in South Side dirt bike crash, police say
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man died after crashing a dirt bike into a pole early Thursday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was riding a dirt bike when he hit a pole.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared the man’s name or said what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.