Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in South Side dirt bike crash, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  June 12, 2025 8:34am CDT
Greater Grand Crossing
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old man died after crashing a dirt bike into a pole early Thursday.
    • The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Wabash.
    • Police are investigating, and no other injuries were reported.

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man died after crashing a dirt bike into a pole early Thursday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was riding a dirt bike when he hit a pole.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the man’s name or said what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Greater Grand CrossingNews