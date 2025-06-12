Man killed in South Side dirt bike crash, police say

The Brief A 24-year-old man died after crashing a dirt bike into a pole early Thursday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Wabash. Police are investigating, and no other injuries were reported.



A 24-year-old man died after crashing a dirt bike into a pole early Thursday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was riding a dirt bike when he hit a pole.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the man’s name or said what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.